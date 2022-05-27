Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 5,049 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $260.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.46 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.55.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

