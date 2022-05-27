Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,681 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE RGA opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $128.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.17.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.