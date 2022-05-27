Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 2,300 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,152 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 968,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 119,788 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,433 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

