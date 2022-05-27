Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 12,775 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Olin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In related news, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,557,793 shares of company stock worth $156,177,226 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

