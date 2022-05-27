Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 1,251 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Alphabet by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,155.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,495.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,687.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

