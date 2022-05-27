Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 153.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.18 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 112.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Southern Copper Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.