Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $348,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $236.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

