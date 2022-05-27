Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $223,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FBC. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

