Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Matson were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Matson by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $193,986.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,998 shares of company stock worth $2,913,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

MATX stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s payout ratio is 4.31%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

