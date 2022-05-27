Maven Securities LTD Sells 75,000 Shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.14% of Vidler Water Resources worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vidler Water Resources by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vidler Water Resources by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 45.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $15.75 on Friday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $288.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Vidler Water Resources ( NASDAQ:VWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a net margin of 113.18% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $23.44 million for the quarter.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides potable water resources to communities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

