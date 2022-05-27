Maven Securities LTD Reduces Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,847 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HCI opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.92 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -421.05%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

