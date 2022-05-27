Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX opened at $16.57 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.