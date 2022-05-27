Maven Securities LTD Invests $357,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 41,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $7,363,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.04.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

