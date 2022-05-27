Maven Securities LTD Invests $216,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Snap by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 112,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,419,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,845 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $498,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

SNAP opened at $14.81 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

