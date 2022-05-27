Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 3.83. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,475,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

