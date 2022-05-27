MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 49.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.