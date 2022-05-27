MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.52. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MCFT. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 3,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.88.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

