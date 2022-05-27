Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,129 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $215,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 682.6% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.42. 37,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.96. The company has a market cap of $344.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

