Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.59 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

MRVL traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. 22,133,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234,351. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

