Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Cowen

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.