Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $157.09 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

