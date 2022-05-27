Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 44.1% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 133,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 55.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

