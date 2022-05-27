Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLFNF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

