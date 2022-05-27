MAP Protocol Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.57 million and approximately $186,977.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.43 or 0.01356033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00518722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031993 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009030 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

