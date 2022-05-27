MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.54 Million

Brokerages expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.22 million and the highest is $16.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $23.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $75.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.54 million to $85.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.62 million, with estimates ranging from $128.10 million to $169.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MannKind by 237.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 47.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 612,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at about $872,000. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 8,149,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,923. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

