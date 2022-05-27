Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Director Purchases $10,800.00 in Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) Director Michael Jackson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Jackson purchased 2,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 65.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

