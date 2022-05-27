MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $27.60. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 2,547 shares trading hands.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 59.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

