MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,861 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 4,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,834. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMYT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

