Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.35 EPS.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 701,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,491. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

