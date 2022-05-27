Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.53-4.95 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 48,068,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,065,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

