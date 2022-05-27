Lunyr (LUN) Price Tops $0.0200 on Exchanges

Lunyr (LUN) traded up 56.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $46,004.47 and approximately $14.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,004.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.