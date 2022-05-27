Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Earnings Results

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Lufax stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LU shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.