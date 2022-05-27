Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 34.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 90.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 154,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 172.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCID traded up 1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,799,982. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.