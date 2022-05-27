LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $296,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.19. 43,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

