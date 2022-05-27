LPL Financial LLC Has $350.63 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,617,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $350,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.22. The company had a trading volume of 86,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average of $212.24. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

