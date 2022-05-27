LPL Financial LLC Has $260.41 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53,834 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $260,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.49. 63,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

