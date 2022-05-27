LPL Financial LLC Buys 651,343 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $385,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.66. 40,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,408. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28.

