LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,915 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $271,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 167,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.59. 19,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,937. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $140.30 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.