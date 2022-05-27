LPL Financial LLC Buys 213,677 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.38% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $171,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,042. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.