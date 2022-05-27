LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $181,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.46. 645,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,531,672. The company has a market capitalization of $410.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

