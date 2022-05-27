Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 264.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,345. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.42.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

