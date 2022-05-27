Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 500 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

