Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 4,710 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16,384.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

BYND opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

