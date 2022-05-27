Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $330,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.