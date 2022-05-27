Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

