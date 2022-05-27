Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.50

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$23.50 and last traded at C$115.82, with a volume of 186152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on L. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total value of C$2,415,107.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

