LMR Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,871 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $37,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.48) to GBX 525 ($6.61) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 590 ($7.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($7.05) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.43.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 184,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

