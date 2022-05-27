LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 1,470,000 Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 3.44% of Marblegate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. 10,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,040. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

