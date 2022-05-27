LMR Partners LLP Invests $27.96 Million in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,956,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Inflection Point Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAX remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

