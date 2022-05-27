LMR Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Morningstar worth $30,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $39,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.62, for a total value of $2,548,798.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,498,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,918,658.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,519 shares of company stock valued at $54,575,383 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.36. 2,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.53 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

